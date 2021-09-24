Bigg Boss 15: Do you know how many cameras are fixed inside the house?

Mumbai: The 15th edition of Bigg Boss is set to go on air from October 2. The level of curiosity among the fans is already high. The Salman Khan-show has opted for unique ‘jungle’ theme this time around. The contestants are expected to stay in the forest before they enter the main house.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, all the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 have been moved to separate hotels for quarantine from Thursday, September 23. The participants who are confirmed to enter the controversial house are — Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and Nishant Bhat.

Other names which are being speculated are — Ronit Roy, Karan Kundra, Tina Dutta, Reem Shaikh, Neha Marda, among others.

250 cameras inside Bigg Boss 15 house

Well, have you ever imagined how many cameras are fixed inside Bigg Boss house to keep a tab on contestants? During a press meet yesterday, Salman Khan revealed that there are 250 cameras placed in different parts of the house. These cameras are controlled with joysticks and they offer a 360-degree coverage.

“250 cameras will be looking out for every movement in the jungle and will note even a leaf moving,” says Salman

