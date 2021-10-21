BB 15: Gauahar slams makers, Tejasswi, ‘Hadd Hai, slowclaps’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s latest episode saw two strong contenders Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal indulging in physical fight. Karan was spotted pinning Pratik to the ground during the task. The former’s aggressive and violent behaviour did not go well with many including Pratik’s fans, celebs and housemates.

Tejasswi Prakash, who shares a good friendship with Karan came in support of the actor and defended him. She said that what he did was right and added, “Dangal mein yehi hota hai”. Many of the social media users including popular celebs like Gauahar Khan, Arshi Khan, Varun Sood and Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to their handles to express their disappointment over makers not taking any action against Karan.

Gauahar Khan, who was very upset after the last episode, took to her Twitter account and in her first tweet, she wrote, “I’m just shocked! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit…utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes beserk likha hai…#slowclaps!”

She further wrote, “Aur waah tejaswi waah , yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne . Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi. Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota , shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain #bb15.” For Tejasswi, Gauahar added, “No one in the house pounced on Umar for throwing water, pulling paper, jumping in the pool with a mic , but when Pratik attempts hell breaks loose! Tejaswi u looked super biased and unfair today, honestly I really like karan Kundra n Tejaswi but in last night’s ep – thumbs down.”

Beserk likha hai … #slowclaps ! Aur waah tejaswi waah , yeh biggboss nahi sach much dangal hi bana diya aap ne . Dangal mein hi yahi karte hain biggboss mein nahi . Aur dangal mein bhi hard floor nahi hota , shayad aap bb mein reh ke bhi uska set aur safety bhool gayi hain #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

No one in the house pounced on Umar for throwing water , pulling paper, jumping in the pool with a mic , but when Prateek attempts hell breaks loose! Tejaswi u looked super biased and unfair today , honestly I really like karan Kundra n Tejaswi but in last nights ep 👎🏻👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal, Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian.