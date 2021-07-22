Bigg Boss 15: Here’s Salman Khan’s exciting Eid gift for fans [Video]

Mumbai: On the special occasion of Eid on Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan treated fans with the promo of the upcoming “Bigg Boss OTT”. The makers released a promo of the special edition, calling it Salman’s Eid gift.

In the clip, that was shared by Voot on social media, host Salman can be seen revealing that the upcoming season will air first 6 weeks on OTT platform from August 8. We can also see Salman telling fans that Bigg Boss OTT will surely get banned on TV. That’s because, according to him, “Iss baar ka Bigg Boss hai itna crazy, itna over the top, TV par toh ban ho jaayega (The Bigg Boss this time is so crazy, it will definitely get banned on TV).”

Bigg Boss OTT will be a six-week series that will stream on Voot ahead of its televised version. Though Salman Khan won’t be hosting the OTT edition of the show, his appearance in the promo has definitely left fans excited.

Bigg Boss 13’s popular couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT where the contestants will fight to enter the main show hosted by Salman Khan. Voot also gave Bigg Boss fans a glimpse by sharing a motion poster featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

According to a report in Indian Express, Bigg Boss OTT will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and celebrities as contestants. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will get to see their journey 24X7 live on Voot.