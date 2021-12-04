Bigg Boss 15 is a ‘big bore’: Zeeshan Khan

Mumbai: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Zeeshan Khan says ‘Bigg Boss 15’, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is losing its charm and is turning into a “big bore”.

Zeeshan, who was last seen on ‘Bigg Boss OTT‘, was interacting with the media during his pre-birthday celebrations with family and friends.

With wild card entries and eliminations in progress on ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Zeeshan was asked about his response to the ongoing season and he said: “There is no show by the name ‘Bigg Boss’, but there is a ‘Big Bore’ show. This season, they are trying to make the show an extra bore.”

Continuing in the same vein, he said: “I mean, I really cannot express how boring it is. As I am watching it, after 15 minutes I lose my interest in it, and I want to switch it off. I cannot bear to watch it. I want to do something else.”

Zeeshan made headlines when he was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ after a violent interaction with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who’s now in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house.

Talking about his pre-birthday celebration with his girlfriend and members of his family, Zeeshan said: “This is super special for me, because unlike my other birthdays, which were spent partying hard, this time I am with my parents, my girlfriend and a couple of close friends, so it is a close-knit family celebration. I am going to spend some quiet and quality time with my family.”