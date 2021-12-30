Bigg Boss 15: List of Ticket to Finale contestants of this week

Mumbai: Loaded with high drama and fights, Bigg Boss 15 is slowly inching towards its finale. The Salman Khan-hosted show has already got its first finalist of the season — Rakhi Sawant. Now, audience are waiting to see who will grab the next position in top 5 finalists board.

Contestants in Ticket To Finale task

The recent episode of BB 15 saw the contestants battling it out for Ticket to Finale task. There were two groups — Team A consisted of Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal, whereas Team B had Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Team A was announced as the winner of the task. With this the housemates of team A won the chance to attempt the Ticket To Finale task this week.

Bigg Boss 15 nominated contestants

On the other hand, contestants who got nominated for this week’s elimination round are Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. Let’s wait and watch about who will get evicted from BB 15 this week and who will win the second Ticket To Finale.

Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.