Bigg Boss 15: ‘Makers are planning to remove Umar Riaz’ say fans

Mumbai: With each passing day, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is becoming more interesting with new gameplans by the contestants. The new ‘jungle theme’ is taking audience on a unique experience. The strategies and ugly fights among the housemates during tasks have been grabbing viewers’ attention.

Among all, one who has gone in with a lot of hype since day 1 is Umar Riaz. Doctor by profession, Umar is the elder brother of Asim Riaz who is one of the most-loved BB contestants of all time. He has shown that he is quite a calm person and he has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics.

Umar Riaz has army of fans showing support to him ever since he was announced as the confirmed contestant by Bigg Boss 15 makers. He is being lauded as an entertainer and giving his 100% in tasks by fans despite being injured on his forehead during a Bigg Boss assigned task.

And now, his fans are claiming that makers of BB 15 are planning to eliminate Umar in the upcoming weeks which is why they are not covering him much. Loyal viewers of the show are also saying that even contestants are on strategy to remove him from the game as he is one of the strongest contenders inside the house.

“Everyone planning to kick out #UmarRiaz from task because he’s too good & strongest in the game. Vishal planned/team up with Afsana team just to remove umar. TASK MASTER UMAR RIAZ comes up & destroyed their plan throws Afsana bucket, Damn it was next level hilarious, Umar nailed it,” one fan wrote on Twitter after watching the last episode.

Another wrote, “If somehow by colors tv hypocrisy #UmarRiaz get evicted in upcoming week or months …I will stop watching BB15 This is the last BB iam watching …we know UMAR will get highest votes but still we know how colors work they remove whoever they wanna remove.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. The contestants who are nominated for this week are — Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh and Vishal Kotian. Shamita Shetty is the first captain of the house.