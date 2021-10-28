Bigg Boss 15: ‘Makers have FIXED winner, runner-up’, say fans

Mumbai: Makers of Bigg Boss 15 have been introducing new twists and turns everyday to make the controversial reality show more spicy. Contestants are also trying their best to contribute towards the show and reach finale. However, not everyone are managing to impress audience with their strategies.

Bigg Boss 15 top 2

Two most-talked and hyped names of Bigg Boss 15 since day 1 are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They are among the the most followed and highest paid contenders on show. Social media buzz is that either Tejasswi or Karan will lift the coveted BB 15 trophy this year. It is also being said that these two participants will be in top 2 for sure. Check out some of the tweets below:

#KaranKundrra aur #TejaswiPrakash ko winner and first runner up announce karo aur band karo yeh bias show @BiggBoss



Har time sirf dono ka hee promo aata hey so irritating.

Even if they are doing good,we feel irritated because you are favouring them.#BiggBoss15#BB15#BiggBoss — Arpan Rai 🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@rai_arpanBB) October 25, 2021

#TejaswiPrakash and #KaranKundrra top2 already pridicted by #bb15 makers itself.



So lopsided. This is like #bb13 #Sid predicated as a winner by her gf After that he went physical and verbal abuse with co contestants. Even after no one rise the question. Same copied. #bb13 #bb15 — all about kind (@all_aboutkind) October 22, 2021

I am Pretty Sure ki #TejaswiPrakash Aur #KaranKundrra ko winner Banane ke liye Ye Colors wale jarur #DonalBisht ki Tarah #PratikSehajpal Aur #umarRiaz Ke Saath Kuch Gadbad karenge !

Par Guys keep supporting Are Sher #UmarRiaz They #Fakeran is nepo kids ! — Donal ❣️ Umar (@UmarXDonal143) October 22, 2021

In a recent interview, eliminated contestant Donal Bisht had also revealed that the love angle between Tejasswi and Karan is planned by makers to gain audience attention.

Tejasswi Prakash is fixed winner?

Some are even claiming that the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show is already fixed and that is Tejasswi Prakash. It is also to be noted that she is receiving highest number of votes every week.

Ok phir likhlo mai bhe pin kardeta hu

Tejasswi prakash is the clear winner of #BiggBoss15 — Rubina forever💞 (@ChallengesAb) October 22, 2021

However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the precious Bigg Boss 15 trophy this year.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you also think either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash deserve to win the show? Tell us in the comments section below.