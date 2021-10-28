Bigg Boss 15: ‘Makers have FIXED winner, runner-up’, say fans

Mumbai: Makers of Bigg Boss 15 have been introducing new twists and turns everyday to make the controversial reality show more spicy. Contestants are also trying their best to contribute towards the show and reach finale. However, not everyone are managing to impress audience with their strategies.
Bigg Boss 15 top 2
Two most-talked and hyped names of Bigg Boss 15 since day 1 are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. They are among the the most followed and highest paid contenders on show. Social media buzz is that either Tejasswi or Karan will lift the coveted BB 15 trophy this year. It is also being said that these two participants will be in top 2 for sure. Check out some of the tweets below:
In a recent interview, eliminated contestant Donal Bisht had also revealed that the love angle between Tejasswi and Karan is planned by makers to gain audience attention.
Tejasswi Prakash is fixed winner?
Some are even claiming that the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show is already fixed and that is Tejasswi Prakash. It is also to be noted that she is receiving highest number of votes every week.
However, this is just buzz and only time will say who will take home the precious Bigg Boss 15 trophy this year.
What are your thoughts on this? Do you also think either Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash deserve to win the show? Tell us in the comments section below.