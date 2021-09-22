Bigg Boss 15: Meet Afsana Khan, fourth confirmed contestant [PHOTOS]

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted hit reality show Bigg Boss 15 is just 10 days away from its premiere and there has been a lot of information surfacing on internet. The speculated list of contestants is increasing the level of curiosity among fans. Just yesterday, we have informed you that Rakhi Sawant‘s husband Ritiesh is all set to enter the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan

Now, according to latest update, Punjabi singer Afsana Khan is the next confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Going by her Instagram stories, Afsana has already arrived in Mumbai and will undergo quarantine from tomorrow, September 23.

Afsana Khan a Punjabi playback singer, actress and songwriter. She started her career as a singer in 2012 as a participant in the singing reality show, Voice of Punjab Season 3. Afsana has given superhit tracks like ‘Titliyaan’, ‘Jatta Sareaam Ve Tu Dhakka Kardae’ along with Sidhu Moose Wala and other tracks, ‘Tootera’, ‘Mahi Mileya’, ‘Jaani Ve Jaani’, ‘Chandigarh Shehar’ and ‘Juti Jharrke’.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants list

Apart from Afsana, other popular names from the industry who are expected to enter Bigg Boss 15 house are:

Pratik Sehajpal Nishant Bhat Neha Marda Ritiesh Ronit Roy Nidhi Bhanushali Karan Kundra Reem Shaikh Sanaya Irani Rhea Chakraborty Manav Gohli Tina Dutta Simba Nagpal Donal Bisht

Premiere date and theme

Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 2, 2021 at 9 pm on Colors. This year, the makers of Bigg Boss will take their audience on a unique experience with the show’s ‘jungle theme’. The contestants will have to stay in a jungle before they enter the Bigg Boss house. The participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort, which is a first in the history of the reality show.

Are you excited for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.