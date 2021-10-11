Bigg Boss 15: Meet TOP 3 contestants

Mumbai: One of the most talked about shows on Indian television Bigg Boss 15 had its premiere on October 2. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is going through a lot of fights, love stories and arguments. After Sahil Shroff’s eviction, currently 15 contestants are inside the house.

It’s just second week of Bigg Boss 15 and fans are already predicting about the probable winner of the show. Social media is filled with posts discussing about the real and top contestants of BB 15 house.

Bigg Boss 15 TOP 3

Going by the latest social media buzz, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are likely to reach top 3. Many are even saying that the above mentioned participants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and are playing the game in a balanced way. They are among the most trended contestants on Twitter as well.

Check out what fans are saying below:

Tejaswi Deserves it . 😍💗#TejaswiPrakash will be in Top 3 of #BiggBoss15



& I'm Damn sure of it .



Fighter + entertainer hai 💙 — Saasha (@saasha_ark) October 10, 2021

Ok #UmarRiaz' every ans had intelligence, observation n wittiness. he knows n understands game, just he needs to be lil more vocal n upfront. he definitely deserves top 3 for now. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Opsora (@Being_romeli) October 10, 2021

Karan Kundrra sabke top 3 favourite mein se ek hai. indeed , he's a heartthrob of indian television !!! #KaranKundrra #KaranKundra #BiggBoss15 #BB15



PS ~ please use right hashtag , it's #KaranKundrra . — शिवम् सिंह सेंगर ♡ (@ItsShivamSengar) October 2, 2021

Earlier, loyal viewers predicted that Pratik Sehajpal is the deserving participant in top 3. However, due to couple of incidents for which he got schooled by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar, he lost his spot in social media trends.

Now, only time will tell about who will reach the finals and win the battle.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar was Navratri special which saw special guests like Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel and Yohani.