Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat nominated; Know his per week salary

Mumbai: In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, four contestants — Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer and Umar Riaz were announced as the nominated contestants of this week. However, as Umar managed to win become the new captain of house, neither contestants nor audience can evict him this week. This means, only three contestants are in danger zone now.

Only time will say who among the above mentioned nominated contestants will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, in this write-up let’s have a look at Nishant Bhat’s gameplay and how much is he getting paid by the makers to stay inside the house.

Nishant Bhat was among the most-adored contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. His journey in the BB OTT house was loved by the audience and that’s why he reached the finale week of the show. He has been winning hearts for the way he plays the game since day 1 of BB 15 too. Audience believe he plays a very safe and balanced game and they are loving the way he entertains his fans. It is also to be noted that even Gauahar Khan praised him and said, “Nishant is so much cooler and humane in #bb15 than ott!”

According to reports, Nishan is being paid Rs 2 lakh every week, or Rs 30,000 per day by the Bigg Boss 15 makers.

Nishant, Simba or Miesha, who do you think will get eliminated this week? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.

