Bigg Boss 15: Nominated contestants, wildcard entry list & more

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting interesting with each passing day. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz among the audience. On Tuesday, in a very shocking twist, Bigg Boss eliminated two popular contenders — Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. This was a surprise mid-week double elimination which made the duo’s fans furious and the housemates were left emotional.

Angry over the contestants for violating the rules and regulations of the show, Bigg Boss asked the Gharwasis to exit the main house and stay in the jungle. Not just this, BB even asked captain Nishant Bhatt to nominate 8 contestants for this week’s elimination. This punishment came as another shock to all housemates.

Bigg Boss 15 nomination week 3

Ieshaan Sehgaal

Miesha Iyer

Simba Nagpal

Umar Riaz

Afsana Khan

Shamita Shetty

Karan Kundrra

Vishal Kotian

Wild card entry

Meanwhile, to spice up Salman Khan’s show, makers are planning to bring wild card entries soon. If the reports which are doing rounds on the internet are to be believed, Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat and winner Divya Agarwal will be entering the show soon.

Anusha is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 this week. For fans who were celebrating Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s blossoming love, it might be possible that things take a turn if Anusha makes their way into the reality show. The latest buzz states that the VJ who dated Karan for six years has been offered a huge amount by the makers.

It is said that Divya will enter the house in the sixth week as a wild card contestant. If this turns out to be true, it would be interesting to see Divya’s camaraderie with the host Salman Khan, especially after her arguments with BB OTT host Karan Johar made headlines.

However, an official announcement on it is still awaited.