Bigg Boss 15: Pratik beats Tejasswi, reaches TOP 1

Mumbai: As days are passing, Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting. Thanks to the surprising twists by the makers and contestants’ strategies to survive in the house. In the recent episodes, we saw, all the participants entering the main house by putting the whopping Rs 50 lakhs of prize money at stake.

The major highlight of this week was Karan Kundrra choke slamming Pratik Sehajpal during a task. His violent action caught the notice of the viewers and earned him some serious flak on social media. The audience has been hailing Pratik for remaining silent and not making an issue out of it. His move won several hearts outside the show.

Fans took to Twitter and declared Pratik Sehajpal as the top 1 contestant of Bigg Boss 15. ‘Lone Warrior Pratik’ has been trending on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of the tweets below:

#BBKingPratik and you are doing well and that is the winner quality — PRATIK FAM (RISHABH)⭐ (@pratikfandom1) October 23, 2021

Pratik respects others!!! #PratikSehajpal didn’t blow a fuse because he respected #KaranKundrra That’s a rare quality as all r playing game. As of now he is the only one looking to be a worthy winner. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Ankur (@playgroundSwift) October 23, 2021

#Pratiksehajpal will be winner for sure other contestants are doing nothing just target him bitching about him dumb other contestants are bitching n plotting against him only unka khud Ka koi topic nhi hai without him #BiggBoss15 like Sid n Gautam — @t (@t99651646) October 23, 2021

https://twitter.com/Rokhsara/status/1451670306238631942

#PratikSehajpal should be on top 1 he deserves🔥

Commt here https://t.co/dWhLtvu07n — ashika (@ashika_12345) October 15, 2021

Big Announcement : I have decided to support #PratikSehajpal in #BB15



Although I was not his biggest fan in OTT but I am liking his game in #BiggBoss15 . He will be my first priority



LONE WARRIOR PRATIK — MAHAK TALREJA. 🐯 (@CuteSwe41811941) October 21, 2021

In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen questioning Karan about his behaviour toward Pratik. Watch the promo below.

Meanwhile, a few inside sources are saying that there is no elimination this week.