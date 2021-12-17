Bigg Boss 15: Rashami screams ‘I Love You’ to Umar on national TV

In the course of this argument, Devoleena said to Rashami that if she liked Umar Riaz, why didn't she dare to say this to him

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 17th December 2021 12:28 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz (Twitter)

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Rashami Desai expressed her feelings for Umar Riaz during the Ticket To Finale task by cupping his face and declaring: “I love you.”

She did it even as she was having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

In the previous episode, when Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena for a kiss on his cheek, she warned him not to cross the line. Tejasswi Prakash stood up for Devoleena, but Rashami was not in her favour. Rashami, in fact, told Devoleena that she should know how to draw the line and that if she kept interfering all the time, others would do the same.

Tejasswi countered Rashami by telling her off. “You go and even hang out with those about whom you keep backbiting.” Rashami then reminded Tejasswi that Devoleena had defended Abhijit when he called her (Rashami) a gutter.

In the course of this argument, Devoleena said to Rashami that if she liked Umar Riaz, why didn’t she dare to say this to him. To answer Devoleena, Rashami walked up to Umar, held his face and said: “I love you.”

Later, she challenged Devoleena: “What will you say now?” She went on to call Devoleena an opportunist. Tejasswi later asked Rashami if she really liked Umar. Rashami replied that she never thought about it, but yes, she connected well with him.

