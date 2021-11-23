Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal removed from show?

The 'bottom six' contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 23rd November 2021 12:20 pm IST
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal (Instagram)

Mumbai: The elimination of the ‘bottom six’ contestants in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ appears to have started, with Simba Nagpal’s name doing the rounds for being the first to exit the house.

His elimination, however, has not been officially confirmed. In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, the show’s superstar host Salman Khan had announced that only the top five contestants will move ahead and the rest will be eliminated.

Simba Nagpal had become the VIP member just recently after edging out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

Some of the other contestants, though, had pointed out that he was not contributing much to the show and he was targeted by Afsana Khan for breaking the rules of the house and pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. Recent episodes also saw Simba choosing Nishant Bhat over Karan Kundrra and disqualifying the latter for cheating in the game.

