‘Bigg Boss 15’: Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor to enter as guests

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 17th December 2021 7:44 pm IST
Sunny Leone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are set to enter the show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as a special guest for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode to promote their party number ‘Madhuban’.

To make it more special the entire garden area in the house is turned into a pool. Moreover, a beach party has been organised and all the contestants wearing swim outfits will be seen dancing and enjoying mocktails.

Sunny asks the contestants to pick up their mocktails and have a nice time.

Later, Shamita Shetty performs on the track, ‘Chori Pe Chori’. Meanwhile, Sunny gives the contestants some tasks while handling them a beach basketball.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.

