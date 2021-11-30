Bigg Boss 15: THIS contestant likely to win FINALE ticket first [Viewers’ reaction]

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 finally seems get interesting as they have brought back ‘entertainment queen’ Rakhi Sawant along with her husband Ritesh. Fights are getting intense and the wildcard VIPs are leaving no stone unturned to make the non-VIPs life miserable.
After watching the latest episodes of BB 15, it seems like all VIP contestants are clearly targeting two strong contenders of the show — Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. Loyal viewers of the Salman Khan-hosted show feel the same. Many even think that Pratik will be reaching finale first but may not lift the trophy.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Sabiha, an avid Bigg Boss 15 watcher, said, “It’s Rashami Desai’s game strategy to target strong player – Pratik Sehajpal. Same like how Rakhi and her husband are targeting Umar Riaz. In this season I like Pratik but I think KaranKundrra will made winner.”
“I think Pratik will become the first contestant to win ticket to finale. Top 5 according to me are — Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty,” she added.
Another viewer, Neha said, “Pratik is a lone warrior inside Bigg Boss 15. Love the way he strongly puts out his opinion and take a strong stand for himself. He will be the first contestant to reach finale like he reached Bigg Boss 15.”
Check out what Pratik’s fans are saying on Twitter:
Bigg Boss 15 house is currently divided into two halves — VIP and Non-VIP. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are non-VIPs. Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawan, her husband Ritesh, and Marathi Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale are VIPs.