Bigg Boss 15: THIS contestant likely to win FINALE ticket first [Viewers’ reaction]

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 finally seems get interesting as they have brought back ‘entertainment queen’ Rakhi Sawant along with her husband Ritesh. Fights are getting intense and the wildcard VIPs are leaving no stone unturned to make the non-VIPs life miserable.

After watching the latest episodes of BB 15, it seems like all VIP contestants are clearly targeting two strong contenders of the show — Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. Loyal viewers of the Salman Khan-hosted show feel the same. Many even think that Pratik will be reaching finale first but may not lift the trophy.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sabiha, an avid Bigg Boss 15 watcher, said, “It’s Rashami Desai’s game strategy to target strong player – Pratik Sehajpal. Same like how Rakhi and her husband are targeting Umar Riaz. In this season I like Pratik but I think KaranKundrra will made winner.”

“I think Pratik will become the first contestant to win ticket to finale. Top 5 according to me are — Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty,” she added.

Another viewer, Neha said, “Pratik is a lone warrior inside Bigg Boss 15. Love the way he strongly puts out his opinion and take a strong stand for himself. He will be the first contestant to reach finale like he reached Bigg Boss 15.”

Check out what Pratik’s fans are saying on Twitter:

#PratikSehajpal definitely has the brains. For me he deserves to win #BiggBoss15 trophy. Though sadly we all know @ColorsTV damad #KaranKundrra will be made winner. Don’t have to wait till finale and unlike sid who deserved the trophy, Karan will get it based on favoritism only https://t.co/HMiVrA5rwO — Riya (@Riya44437357) November 29, 2021

#PratikSehajpal is alone in the house YET AGAIN. Let's send him some POSITIVE ENERGIES. Hope he can get through this and STAY STRONG. Your fans will always support you. No matter what.#PratikFam #bb15 #PraNish — Saro (@Saropan15) November 30, 2021

I knw it's been hard n since 2 days it's bn more difficult,But @realsehajpal wl overcome al obstacles n emerge as #BB15 winner..



Coz Universe wl payback hm n more 4 each n evry sacrifices,pain n troubles he's bn thru..#PratikSehajpal#PratikFam#PratikIsTheBoss#BBKingPratik https://t.co/WEO4qD8S3B — HeEnA Shah Mehta (@Heenashah19Shah) November 30, 2021

We all should learn from pratik that first see yourself as a winner, always do what your heart says. And in life you will achieve everything. #PratikSehajpal is inspiring. Proud fan.



KING OF HEARTS PRATIK#PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheBoss — Neetu Malik (@NeetuMa56512546) November 30, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 house is currently divided into two halves — VIP and Non-VIP. Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are non-VIPs. Rashami Desai, Devleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawan, her husband Ritesh, and Marathi Bigg Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale are VIPs.