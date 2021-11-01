Bigg Boss 15: ‘Throw Simba Nagpal out of the show’

Mumbai: The fights inside Bigg Boss 15 house are getting uglier day by day. In the promo of tomorrow’s episode, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz, who are often seen sharing war of words during the tasks, can be seen getting into physical fight.

The promo clip which is now surfacing online shows how Simba with all force pushes Umar in the swimming pool. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing close to them, quickly rushed and condemned Simba and said that he did a wrong thing. Watch the promo below:

‘Evict Simba Nagpal Now’ trends

Soon after the promo clip went viral, ‘EVICT SIMBA NOW’ has been trending on Twitter. Viewers and Umar Riaz’s fans have been calling out Bigg Boss and demanded Simba’s elimination from Bigg Boss 15 with immediate effect. Check out some of the tweets below:

Abhi #UmarRiaz ne jo daily soap walo ke baare mein bola thha ghussey mein uske liye jay se clarify kiya aur sabhse aur India se sorry bola.That’s how he is,if he realizes he accepts and apologizes.



The proof of apology!!@ColorsTV



EVICT SIMBA NOW



pic.twitter.com/NdfEI3VVuS — Umar Riaz Universe 💛 (@UmarRiazWorld) November 1, 2021

#UmarRiaz clarified with Jay & apologized for something which came out wrong cause he didn’t mean it that way unlike others who even justify their violence.

@ColorsTV @BiggBoss EVICT SIMBA NOW #BiggBoss15



pic.twitter.com/6xj0XjWrQG — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

How someone can do bad with this guy 💔 !

People are taking advantage of his dignity.

@realumarriaz now it's high time show them , what you can do .. from now don't be polite to any one, they don't deserve 💔



EVICT SIMBA NOW @iamnomaanellahi @mahvishaleeza @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/dOSkUaGmil — 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐥 (@faisaltalks) November 1, 2021

Evict Simba Now @imrealasim please support @realumarriaz it's high time physical violence👊😡👊 not allowed. — Priya (@priyayadav9215) November 1, 2021

Omg 😳😳

what I just saw??

simba pushed #UmarRiaz with full fledged force.

What If he had got some serious injuries??@ColorsTV should take action agnst him ,so that it wont happen again by anyone..

completely agree with the tagline



EVICT SIMBA NOW — kashmera shah (@kashmerashaahh) November 1, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 wild card, elimination

Meanwhile, it is being said that Bigg Bos OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants this week. An official announcement is still awaited. Akasa Singh became the fourth contestant to get eliminated last week from Salman Khan‘s show.