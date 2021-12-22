Bigg Boss 15: Ticket To Finale task canceled

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15’s ongoing episodes are witnessing high octane drama due to the Ticket To Finale week. Rakhi Sawant has already achieved her spot in the top 5 finalists. Now it remains to see who will occupy the other four positions.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale were the contenders for Ticket To Finale Task this week after winning the tunnel task. They were supposed to compete against each other and one contestant among them was about to secure a position in the finale week it seems. However, nothing as such is happening.

Going by the latest updates, Bigg Boss has called off the Ticket To Finale task this week too. The Real Khabri tweeted, “#Breaking #BiggBoss15 Ticket To Finale Task cancelled again as Expected.” Another tweet by the same source claimed that the task was canceled as Shamita Shetty couldn’t win it. “Told You 2 days back Task will be cancelled as #ShamitaShetty couldn’t win it. Makers took so long to cancel it because they had justify their decision else their Baisness would have been exposed Completely,” the tweet read.

It is to be noted that this is for the second consecutive time that Bigg Boss has called off the precious task. Last week, the task was canceled after the contestants were seen violating rules time and again. Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai were the contestants who were competing in the task last week.

Well, what is your take on the ticket to finale task being canceled in the Bigg Boss 15 house again and again? Who do you think will become the second finalist of the show? Let us know in the comments section below.