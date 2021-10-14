Bigg Boss 15: Top 6 finalists of Salman Khan’s show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 has just entered the second week and viewers are already predicting about the finalists and winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The contestants who are currently playing the game are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Bigg Boss TOP 6

Going by the social media buzz, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are likely to be the top 6 finalists of the show. They are among the most trended contenders on Twitter. Audience believe that all the above mentioned participants are playing the game in a very balanced way and are leaving no chance to keep the viewers glued to the screens. Check out what fans are saying below:

Top 5 #bb15 #biggboss15

Umar

Pratik

Tejasswi

Karan

Shamita

Not in any particular order — Nausheen (@_nausheen_ali_) October 14, 2021

#TejasswiPrakash and #KaranKundrra will be the top two finalists of #BiggBoss15. Bookmark this🔖 — Sunit Jangir (@sunitjangir5) October 8, 2021

#tejasswiprakash and #ShamitaShetty together 😭

I hope these two girls ends their journey as finalists of #Biggboss15 https://t.co/oCxW0HMUHE — Unknown (@wampire_lust__) October 7, 2021

At this point my top 6 are

1) #KaranKundrra

2) #TejasswiPrakash

3) #PratikSehajpaI

4) #NishantBhat

5) #UmarRiaz#ShamitaShetty hwever she is kinda loosing it for me



Not in order but i see these 5 ruling ahead cause i really dont see other doing anything #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — alyssia (@alyssiajamal) October 14, 2021

1. Karan Kundrra

2. Pratik Sehajpal

3. Umar Riaz

4. Tejasswi Prakash

5. Shamita Shetty

6. Nishant Bhat

However, this is just fans’ prediction. Only time will say who will make it to the finale by surviving in the house and lift the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 15.

What are your thoughts on the above TOP 6 contestants? Do they really deserve that position? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.

