Bigg Boss 15: ‘Tum Rani ho?’ Salman loses cool over Shamita

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15’s this week was full of heated arguments and dramas. Like every week, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also see host Salman Khan giving the contestants a reality check. He will be seen addressing all the issues that have happened this week.

In a new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Salman Khan and Shamita Shetty can be seen engaging in a heated argument. Going by the teaser, it seems like Salman is upset with Shamita over her dominating behaviour. He says that Shamita wants everyone to agree with her and perform accordingly. He said that she thinks of herself as the ‘rani (queen)’ of the house.

Shamita replies in a rude tone, “To main kya karoon if I’m born like this (What do I do if I am born like this). Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really, this is annoying.”

The way Shamita replied didn’t go down well with Salman. He looked offended and said, “Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I’d spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all).”

Meanwhile, the contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination are Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian and Akasa Singh.