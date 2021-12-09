Bigg Boss 15: Umar, Karan, Pratik’s total earnings in 10 weeks

Mumbai: The reality show Bigg Boss 15 has been doing everything to shore up its dipping viewership. The house which is already divided between VIP’s and Non-VIP’s is witnessing ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. It is being said that Rakhi Sawant became the first contestant to reach finale by winning task.

The non-VIPs who are in the race are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.

This week Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal have managed to grab eyeballs and have secured top 1 and 2 positions in many popularity polls. They are considered as strongest contenders of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The duo defeated Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to take the top positions.

Let’s have a look at how much Umar, Pratik and Karan have earned in past 10 week from the show makers.

Pratik Sehajpal, who was the first confirmed Bigg Boss 15 participant, allegedly earns Rs 2 lakh per week and over Rs 30000 per day. This means, he has earned Rs 20 lakhs so far.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per week, or over Rs 40 thousand per day. Doctor by profession, he got a hefty pay cheque of Rs 30 lakhs so far.

Karan Kundrra, one of the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 15, earns Rs 8 lakh per week, or over Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand per day. So far, makers have paid him nearly Rs 80 lakhs for 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, it is being said that VIP and Non-VIP zones will be dissolved in the upcoming days. All the contestants will be playing the game equally. The contestants who have been nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.