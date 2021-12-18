Bigg Boss 15: ‘Umar Riaz BB 15 winner’ trends on Twitter

Mumbai: As days are passing, fights and arguments are getting intense inside Bigg Boss 15 house. Everyday, we are seeing new strategies by the contestants to survive inside the house and reach finale. Things have surely spiced up in the show after the entry of wildcard contestants – Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. Rakhi became the first finalist of BB 15.

One contestant who is enjoying huge fan base since day 1 on the Salman Khan-hosted show is Umar Riaz. He has been doing his best to make his presence feel on the show. From playing his game with all his honesty to maintaining good relations with almost all housemates and standing up for them in their bad times, Umar has been winning many hearts.

As we are moving close towards finale, audience have been cheering Umar Riaz on Twitter, calling him as the ‘most real contestant’ in Bigg Boss 15. Loyal viewers are saying that Umar is the only potential winner of the season. Hashtags such as ‘Umar Riaz BB 15 Winner’, #UmarRiazBoss and #BBKingUmar have been trending on Twitter.

Ek non celebrity jisne sabki faad di aur ab wo star ban gaya hai.. hats off 👏👏 #UmarRiaz you are the best, u have won millions of heart ❤️

What do you think? Will Umar Riaz defeat all contestants to lift the trophy this year?