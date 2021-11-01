Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz ousted from ‘Most Popular Contestants’ list

Mumbai: It’s been one month since Bigg Boss 15 premiere. Going by the Twitter buzz, it seems like viewers have now got a clear idea about who deserves to be in finals and who is failing to entertain them. Social media is filled with posts and polls discussing the same.

After Akasa Singh elimination on Sunday, contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 15 are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Rajiv Adatia.

A list issued by Ormax Media, which conducts the survey on India’s most loved BB Contestants every week, has named Karan Kundrra in the top five for three consecutive weeks. As per their latest ranking, the actor-host stands second in the list while Tejasswi stands in the number one position. Earlier, Farah Khan also ranked Karan Kundrra number one.

Top 5 most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 15

TejasswiPrakash KaranKundrra JayBhanushali ShamitaShetty PratikSehajpal

Umar Riaz to be eliminated?

However, many of the loyal viewers are not happy with the list and have been calling the makers for conducting a ‘strategy’ against Umar Riaz. Fans have been claiming that Umar’s gameplay and many of his scenes where he is playing strongly are being cut from the episode to focus more on other contestants. Many are even saying that he deserves to be in the top 5 but makers are planning to remove him from the show.

If you are not gonna show umar riaz in telecast than plz eliminate him so that I can stop watching big boss once and for all…I donot wanna waste my time on your scripted show where you have chosen your hero and heroine — Zainish Qureshi (@Zainish_Qureshi) October 30, 2021

Makers cutting umar scenes from episodes from very first week. And trying hard to eliminate him in beginning. Umar have all the winning qualities.Umar is shining day to day.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss#BBKingUmar #UmarRiaz BB STOP SIDELINING UMAR — shadab imam (@shyshazaa) October 28, 2021

This time #bb15 has become soo boring, becz no more reality is left. This time makers have chucked the season..their next target is to eliminate #UmarRiaz , still keep #SimbaNagpal as he is the favv of Salman Khan . Fake season — Kirti Chaudhary (@KC26121996) November 1, 2021

If the makers eliminate Umar for me this season will finish no umar no bigg boss 15. 👎🏻#UmarRiaz — Mαԋɳσσɾ (@zaynsdeewani) October 30, 2021

According to the latest updates, it is being said that he will be evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination this week. Nothing is confirmed yet.

Bigg Boss 15 wild card entries

Reports have it that Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants this week. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.