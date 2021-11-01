Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz ousted from ‘Most Popular Contestants’ list

Mumbai: It’s been one month since Bigg Boss 15 premiere. Going by the Twitter buzz, it seems like viewers have now got a clear idea about who deserves to be in finals and who is failing to entertain them. Social media is filled with posts and polls discussing the same.
After Akasa Singh elimination on Sunday, contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 15 are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer and Rajiv Adatia.
A list issued by Ormax Media, which conducts the survey on India’s most loved BB Contestants every week, has named Karan Kundrra in the top five for three consecutive weeks. As per their latest ranking, the actor-host stands second in the list while Tejasswi stands in the number one position. Earlier, Farah Khan also ranked Karan Kundrra number one.
Top 5 most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 15
- TejasswiPrakash
- KaranKundrra
- JayBhanushali
- ShamitaShetty
- PratikSehajpal
Umar Riaz to be eliminated?
However, many of the loyal viewers are not happy with the list and have been calling the makers for conducting a ‘strategy’ against Umar Riaz. Fans have been claiming that Umar’s gameplay and many of his scenes where he is playing strongly are being cut from the episode to focus more on other contestants. Many are even saying that he deserves to be in the top 5 but makers are planning to remove him from the show.
According to the latest updates, it is being said that he will be evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination this week. Nothing is confirmed yet.
Bigg Boss 15 wild card entries
Reports have it that Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants this week. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.