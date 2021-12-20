Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz ousted from TOP 4; see new list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing high voltage of drama. The last night’s episode saw double eviction in which Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh were eliminated from the house. Other contestants who were nominated for this week’s elimination were Abhijeet Bichukale, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

A total of 10 contestants are left the race now. All the celebrity contestants are doing their best to gain maximum footage and be entertaining. Let’s take a look at who are the top 5 as per Ormax Media.

Bigg Boss 15 TOP 5

Tejasswi Prakash secured the top 1 position followed by Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Umar Riaz who was maintaining his postion in top 3 failed to make it to the of top 4. Shamita Shetty took over 4th place followed by Umar. Check out the tweet below.

Bigg Boss 15 winner, runner-up

There’s a huge buzz among audience that either Umar or Tejasswi will lift the trophy. On the other hand, either Karan or Pratik will take home the runner-up title.

It is noteworthy that Umar Riaz is managing to win many polls which are being conducted across social media platforms. He has been doing his best to make his presence feel on the show. From playing his game with all his honesty to maintaining good relations with almost all housemates and standing up for them in their bad times, Umar has been winning many hearts.

Finalists of the show

Rakhi became the first finalist of BB 15 after winning Ticket To Finale task. Going by the social media buzz, Umar, Tejasswi, Karan and Pratik are expected to reach the finale next.

However, we are just a few weeks away from the finale week and only time will tell who will lift the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 15 this year.