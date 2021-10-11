Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz to win show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 has started on a high note. Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan’s show. Post his eviction, 15 contestants are left in the show who will play in coming weeks. The 12 Junglewasis are — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT finalists who are in the main house are — Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

Among all, one contestant who has gone in wth a lot of hype since day 1 is Umar Riaz. Doctor by profession, Umar is the elder brother of Asim Riaz who is one of the most-loved BB contestants of all time. He has shown that he is quite a calm person and he has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics.

Fans have been cheering their favourite contestant to take home the trophy and have started trending ‘Umar Riaz For The Win’ on Twitter to root him in the game. Many are hailing him for as a star entertainer, the king of one-liners and as one of the most real contestants inside the show. Some of the fans even wrote that they are watching BB 15 for Umar Riaz and believe that he will win the coveted trophy.

Check out some of the tweets below:

BIGG BOSS 15 KA WINNER UMAR RIAZ🔥🔥 — Asif Khan (@AsifKha23204423) October 11, 2021

Seeing a WINNER quality in #UmarRiaz. What a promo. Bang on brother 🔥 Now the real #BiggBoss15 started 😎 — August Boyy 2⚡️ (@DivyaHeartz) October 10, 2021

Karan Patel : #UmarRiaz has very clear thought focused, point to point baatien ghumte nahi he says what he has to say, that's very good quality.



I agree KP #UmarRiaz bhai has all winner quality 🙌#UmarRiaz #UmarArmy #bigboss15 — Khushi (@Umararmy_khushi) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode was a blast as Salman Khan had a gala time celebrating Navratri with the contestants and special guests on the show.