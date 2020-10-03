Bigg Boss 2020 grand premiere tonight; Final list of contestants and more..

Mumbai: And finally the wait is over! It is that time of the year when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brings Bigg Boss into our living rooms. And the excitement of ardent fans is skyrocketed already. The most talked about and controversial reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to premiere tonight i.e., October 3.

The controversial reality show returns with its fourteenth season tonight, and like always, a dozen contestants are ready to enter the house amid much fanfare.

List of Bigg Boss 2020 contestants:

While the contestants will be officially revealed during the grand premiere on tonight, fans are already speculating about who will be locked up inside the house this season.

1. Jaan Kumar Sanu

Image Source: Instagram

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, has been revealed by the host Salman Khan as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 2020 in a virtual press conference. Jaan is the only person to be revealed as a contestant before the premiere.

2. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Image Source: Instagram

Television actors and real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will also be seen in Bigg Boss 2020 which was confirmed in one of the promos released by the makers.

3. Pavitra Punia

Image Source: Instagram

News of Pavitra Punia’s participation was confirmed after Colors TV shared a teaser from the premiere, in which she was seen dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani. While her face was concealed, the tattoo on her back confirmed that it was indeed her.

4. Nikki Tamboli

Image Source: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli is an actor who works in the Tamil and Telugu industry. A teaser video shared by Colors TV appeared to show her dancing to Dilbar at the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 2020.

5. Radhe Maa

Image Source: Instagram

Earlier this week, Colors TV shared a sneak peek of the grand premiere, which showed controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa entering the show this year.

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source: Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin who is known for her show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel will participate on the show this year.

7. Eijaz Khan

Image Source: Instagram

Eijaz Khan, who rose to fame by playing lead roles in popular serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, is also said to be entering Bigg Boss 2020 house.

8. Rahul Vaidya

Image Source: Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame by participating in the first season of talent reality show Indian Idol, is reportedly participating in the house this year.

9. Nishant Singh Malkhan

Image Source: Instagram

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor has bid adieu to the show and will be entering Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 2020.

Apart from the above celebrities, 4 YouTubers are also likely to take part in the show.

Bigg Boss 2020 guest list

According to reports, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, season 7 winner Gauhar Khan and season 11 runner-up Hina Khan will be playing an important role during the task to win the privilege or the immunity inside the house.

In a video shared by Voot, season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said that his journey was not easy in the Bigg Boss house. Hence, he will make sure that he makes the journey of the reality show difficult for the contestants in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 timings

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

With movie theaters remaining shut since March and the audience being starved of entertainment, Bigg Boss 2020 is expected to fill a huge void in people’s lives.