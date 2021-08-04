Bigg Boss OTT: Contestant list, their quarantine period & new details inside

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin from August 8 on Voot and the makers are leaving no chance to create abuzz among the audience. On Tuesday, Voot’s official social media handles treated the fans with a new promo of the reality show with interesting detail which will surely raise the excitement among the fans.

The promo clip features Karan Johar, who will be hosting the controversial reality show, can be heard saying that this time, the punishment of the contestants will be decided by the audience. He also reveals that there will be a slight change in the contestants’ clothes.

Sharing the promo, Voot captioned, “Woahhhhhhh woahhhhh Karan this is definitely crazy. OMGGGGGGGG we cannot wait. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai lekar some wild, crazy Over The Top entertainment 8 Aug at 8 pm only on Voot.”

Amidst the buzz, many popular names from the industry are being cropped up who are expected to take part in Bigg Boss OTT. The makers of show have announced the first two confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. While singer Neha Bhasin is the first contestant, Karan Nath, son of producer Rakesh Nath, is the second contestant.

Apart from them, a few others have reportedly been finalised by the makers and . Have a look:

Bigg Boss OTT contestants list

Neha Bhasin Karan Nath Anusha Dandekar Aashika Bhatia Riddhima Pandit Pratik Sehajpal Divya Agarwal Akshara Singh Neha Malik Zeeshan Khan Urfi Javed Pavitra Lakshmi Rohit Redyy

However, the final list is still awaited.

Contestants undergo quarantine

According to latest updates, all the contestants who are taking part in Bigg Boss OTT have put under quarantine from yesterday and will be under the same in a hotel in Mumbai till August 7. Given the Coronavirus situation in India, an RT PCR test will be conducted on the contestants on August 6 and then the contestants will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss house.