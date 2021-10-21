Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s marriage on cards

Mumbai: Actress Divya Agarwal, who made headlines with her victory is Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar, often grabs attention for her adorable relationship with Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Varun Sood. The Ace of Space winner Divya has been dating Varun for about three years now.

The couple never skips a moment to deliver drool-worthy PDAs or major couple goals through their respective Instagram handles to their fans. And ever since they made their relationship official, their fans and admirers have been sitting with a bated breathe for their marriage announcement.

In her recent interview with Bollywood Life, Divya Agarwal finally opened up about her marriage plans with Varun and said that it will happen soon. She said, “Marriage is a big responsibility and we both understand that thing well. Not running away from that question, no not at all but marriage will happen soon once we plan our life. It is a responsible commitment and we have to take into consideration our families, our careers. We have not taken any such decision as of now but whenever it will happen dhanke ki chot pe hoga and everybody will be happy with it.”

Meanwhile, let’s have a look their adorable and mushy pictures together.

On the work front, Divya was last seen in the action drama web series, Cartel. On the other hand, Varun made headlines for his stint in the recent season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.