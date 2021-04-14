Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz Gill turns Katrina Kaif’s doppleganger in latest pics, fans go crazy

Mumbai: Fondly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13‘s Shehnaaz Gill has gained immense popularity after her stint on the reality show. She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her fans and admirers with beautiful yet fabulous transformation pictures.

From sharing stunning selfies and videos to jaw-dropping photos, Shehnaaz’s Instagram posts are indeed a treat to her followers.

However, this time it seems like the actress has taken Salman’s words seriously. Recently, Shehnaaz left her fans amazed with her uncanny similarities with gorgeous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Shehnaaz dropped a short video where she can be seen grooving to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Intentions’. Dressed in a sleeveless black top, a skirt and matching boots, Shehnaaz looks adorable as he flaunts her new look.

As soon as she shared the video, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they showered love on Shehnaaz. They also said that Shehnaaz is striking resmeblance rom Katrina Kaif’s ‘Singh Is Kinng’ look.

Earlier, she took to Instagram to show off her new hairdo. In the pictures, the actress sported a pair of ruby red lips, peach toned cheeks and narrow defined brows with her new bangs hairstyle worn straight and flipped down. Check them out.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz has completed the shoot of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh. Most recently, she was seen in a new musiv video, ‘Fly’ with Badshah and Uchana Amit was very much loved by fans.