Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestants list leaked!

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss, one of the most entertaining and controversial Telugu reality shows, is all set to air its fourth season very soon. Hosted by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show is likely to kick start by the end of August. The actor hosted the third season of the reality show and will be anchoring for the second time.

Ever since the promo of the show, featuring Nagarjuna released, there is a huge buzz going around about the participant’s list. According to various sources, a total of 16 contestants will be taking part in the show.

Well, the official list has not been announced yet by the makers. But here we have bought you a list of contestants who are most likely to take part in the show.

List of Participants:

Comedian Kevvu Karthik Actress Alekhya Harika Actor and singer Noel Sean Youtuber Gangavva (Known for his Telugu dialect) Youtuber Mehboob Dilse Karate Kalyani Poonam Bajwa Anchor Ariyana (became popular after interviewing director Ram Gopal Varma) Comedian Potti Naresh Singer Sunitha Folk Singer Mangli Actor Yamini Bhaskar Web series actor Sohail Ryan Comedian Ram Prasad Actor Nandoo

However, as the official list of the contestants is yet to be announced, we will have to wait till the show, which is expected to go on floors by the end of this month, begins. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the new season.

On August 15, Nagarjuna treated the audience with the teaser of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu, giving a glimpse of what audiences can expect from the upcoming season. The video features the actor in three roles — son, father and grandpa.

Watch the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promo :