Biggest FDI Rs 20761 cr by Amazon : KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao today stated that noted Amazon company has agreed to invest a whopping Rs 20,761 cr in Hyderabad. This is the biggest FDI by Amazon Web Services in Telangana history he said in Twitter.



He informed that he is happy to announce that Amazon, after a series of meetings, has given nod for the big investments in our state. This company is to launch big business of multiple data centers in Hyderabad and other places. I welcome this company to be launching its services in 2022. AWS will start three availability zones in Hyderabad he said.

KTR has said that each center will have with multiple data centers. This development reflects speedy permission and hassle free mechanism being offered by the government. It will strengthen the bond between the company and Telangana government, he hoped.



Credit goes to government for its support, transparent method and facilities for new companies foray in with huge investments, he averred. The company will add to state economic growth, jobs and employment.