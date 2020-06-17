With biggest single day spike, COVID cases near 1L in B’desh

Dhaka: Novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh inched towards the 100,000-mark with over 4,000 more persons testing positive for the infection on Wednesday, the biggest single-day spike since the virus was first reported on March 8 in the country, health officials said.

Professor Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in an online briefing that 4,008 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The total number of positive cases is 98,489 and the death toll stands currently at 1,305,” she added.

According to the official, 17,527 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 1,925 more COVID-19 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 38,189.

Source: IANS

