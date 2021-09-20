Bihar: 596 women selected in police dept

Patna: The women across the country have proved that they are not inferior to anyone in any field. They are excelling in every exam and competition and occupying higher positions to serve the country and society.

When Bihar state announced 1586 officers vacancies in 2021 women captured 596 positions. The Bihar government’s role is also laudable as it reserved 35% jobs for women in the state. But state’s women went ahead and captured 37% of the jobs.

All this has not happend overnight rather there is a story behind every successful case of women’s hard work and perseverance.

Sofia achieved her dreams

In a family of six sisters and two brothers, the youngest Sofia of Kadra village of Kaimur District in Bihar decided to become a police officer after the death of her father.

Sophia’s elder brother Mohammed Salim Ansari a factory worker ensured that her sister achieve her dreams. Sofia is a police inspector now.

Sofia said she achieved success while studying in Government schools and never thought of going to a big city. She also suffered financial difficulties during her studies.

Due to her excellence in her studies in 9th and 10th the government granted her scholarship of Rs.10000 which encouraged her and she never looked back. She is a police officer today.

Retired bank manager Uday Krishna and his wife Vimla Gupta of Ashiana Nagar Patna aspired for a boy but they had 5 daughters. Today, two of their daughters Ranjana Gupta and Pooja Gupta have become police officers.

Ranjana says that she will encourage the women visiting the police station to realise their potentials and think big in life to achieve their goals.

This is the first time in Bihar that 11 Muslim women succeeded in Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission’s (BPSSC) sub-inspector, sergeant and assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment) exam. Apart from Muslim women 44 male Muslim candidates too have been selected as Police officers this year.