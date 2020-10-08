Bihar CM facing criticism for poll ticket to shelter home case accused

Patna, Oct 8 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing huge criticism for allotment of a poll ticket to tainted leader Manju Verma, a co-accused in the Muzaffarpur girls shelter home case.

Verma managed to bag seat from Cheria Bariyarpur constituency in Begusarai district. She is facing charges of criminal conspiracy along with her husband and having links with main accused Brajesh Thakur who was involved in the sex racket minor girls.

After names of Verma and her husband appeared in the investigation, she was forced to resign from post of state Social Justice Minister. Verma was lodged in jail and recently granted bail.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi sharply attacked Nitish Kumar for allotment of seat to Verma.

“While allotment of ticket to Verma proves that JD-U top leadership is linked to mass rape of minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home,” Devi said.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee also issued a statement saying “By allotting ticket to tainted leader, Nitish Kumar proved again that he is not a Sushasan Babu (good governor), in fact he is Kushasan Babu (bad governor).”

Source: IANS

