Bihar CM recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh case

Published: 4th August 2020 12:35 pm IST

Patna, Aug 4 : The Bihar government on Tuiesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to official sources, the government has recommended for the CBI inquiry after Sushant Singh’s father K.K. Singh demanded for it.

Sushant Singh’s brother and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending the CBI inquiry and said that now the truth will come out.

On Monday, the Sushant Singh suicide case was raised in the Bihar assembly and almost all lawmakers demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai police had claimed that Sushant Singh died by suicide.

However, on July 25, Sushant’s father lodged a case in Patna and now Bihar Police is also investigating the case.

–IANS
hindi-skp/

