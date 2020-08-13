Bihar Cong leaders restless over delay in alliance announcement

New Delhi: Ahead of the final seat sharing deal for the Bihar assembly elections, Congress leaders are pressurising the party to get more seats to contest as compared to the 2015 seat sharing agreement.

Congress State in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil has issued a statement saying the party will do the needful soon.

“Please do not listen to rumours about seat sharing. We want all like-minded parties to get a fair deal. We will seal the seat-sharing agreement soon after discussion, “said Gohil

The Congress leader said that he will request the high command to constitute the screening committee soon, so that delay does not take place in ticket distribution.

The Congress has a system of screening committees which filter name of candidates to be sent to the Central election committee headed by the party President who takes the final decision.

The state Congress is pushing for more seats but the central leadership is keen to stitch the alliance first with like-minded parties broadly and then start discussions on seats.

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha talking to IANS over phone from Patna said “if the announcement of the alliance is done early it is beneficial. Cooperation between the workers increases during the polls.”

A Congress leader on conditions of anonymity said that there are more than 300 candidates who want to contest but the number of seats are less. He says there will be a compromise formula,and some people will be denied ticket.

Congress leaders are citing the example of Shakil Ahmed, former union Minister who was denied a ticket on his seat and had to contest as an independent. Kirti Azad had to contest from Dhanbad.

At a poll preparation meeting on August 6, Rahul Gandhi had also hinted for an early alliance and asked workers to fight the polls together.

During the meeting, Congress Legislative Party leader in the Bihar Assembly, Sadanand Singh had requested Rahul Gandhi to finalise the alliance soon so that they get time to prepare for the elections.

Many Congress leaders including former Minister Shakeel-uz-Zaman Ansari have also raised the issue of outsiders being given party tickets and asked the leadership to give tickets only to dedicated party workers in the wake of the recent rebellion in many states.

Assembly elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly is slated later this year.

Source: IANS