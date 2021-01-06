Bihar Congress chief rules out split in party

Patna, Jan 6 : Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha on Wednesday slammed party leader Bharat Singh for his split in the party remark.

Former Congress MLA Bharat Singh had claimed that 11 newly elected MLAs and current state president Madan Mohan Jha are likely to join the NDA soon.

He further said that Jha is walking on the path of Ashok Chaudhary. The 11 MLAs, who won in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar, purchased tickets from the party in the run up to the elections, Singh said, as he suggested the top leadership to separate the party from the RJD.

“The claim of Singh is completely false and baseless. Under what capacity has he given the statements to the media,” Jha said while interacting with IANS.

“Singh is an ex-MLA of the Congress in Bihar, but I don’t even know what post he is holding in the party now. We have 19 MLAs in Bihar and all of them are part of the Mahagathbandhan,” Jha said.

NDA currently has 125 MLAs, including 74 MLAs belonging to BJP, 43 to JDU, 4 to HAM and 4 to VIP. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan has 110 MLAs, including 75 belonging to the RJD, 19 to Congress and 16 to Left parties.

In another development, the top leadership of the Congress appointed Bhakt Charan Das as state in-charge of Bihar. He will replace Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Singh Gohil.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal has issued a statement in this regard. He said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has accepted the wish of former in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil.

Gohil, while taking the responsibility of the party’s under performance in the Assembly elections, had expressed his view to leave the post of state in-charge.

