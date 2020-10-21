Bihar Congress president absent from manifesto launch, cites MLC election

Patna: The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto titled “Badlav Patra” for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections 2020, in absence of the party’s state president Madan Mohan Jha.

Talking about his absence, Jha told ANI, “Tomorrow (Wednesday) is my (MLC) election. Senior party leaders were there for the manifesto release. That is why I couldn’t come. After the MLC polls, I will continue to campaign for my party.”

Congress’ Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil also told ANI that the party wanted Jha to focus on the upcoming MLC election.

“We asked him to focus on his election and told him we will handle the manifesto press conference. He is fighting a crucial election for the Legislative Council. There are 13,000 voters. Voting is going to be on October 22. So if he comes to and fro then it would have wasted his time,” Gohil said.

Outgoing MLC and state Congress president Jha is contesting against NDA candidate Suresh Prasad Roy of the BJP at Darbhanga teachers’ constituency.

Following the Election Commission of India guidelines, the ongoing campaign in all eight MLC constituencies for the biennial Bihar Legislative Council elections ended on Tuesday, 48 hours before the polling date.

Voting in four graduates’ constituencies — Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Kosi — and four teachers’ constituencies — Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga, and Saran — will be held on October 22. The counting of votes will take place on November 12, two days after the Bihar Assembly poll results.

Source: ANI