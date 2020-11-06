Bihar elections: Independent candidate from Hayaghat shot dead

Darbhanga: Unidentified assailants shot at Ravindra Nath Singh, an independent candidate from Hayaghat assembly seat in Darbhanga, in Thathopur area on Thursday ahead of the third phase of polling in Bihar. He was admitted to a local hospital.



The third phase of the poll for 78 seats in Bihar will be held on November 7, mostly in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal areas of northeast Bihar. In the third phase, 33,782 control units, 45,953 ballot units and 33,782 VVPATs will be used in 33,782 polling stations. The result will be declared on November 10.

Source: ANI