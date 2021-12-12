Bihar minister hails ban on Tablighi Jamat imposed by Saudi Arabia

Published: 12th December 2021 10:04 pm IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey. (Photo/ANI)

Patna: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey welcomed the ban on the Tablighi Jamat imposed in Saudi Arabia, saying that the world needs to dismantle all organisations connected with terrorism to gain peace.

“We have seen enough proof of Pakistan’s involvement in protecting terrorism. For world peace, we’ve to break all the organizations related to terrorism. So if any country tries to eliminate terrorism, we will welcome it,” Pandey told reporters.

Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi Jamaat, terming it as a “danger to society” and “one of the gates of terrorism”.

The country’s Minister of Islamic Affairs made an announcement on social media directing the mosques to warn people against associating with them during the Friday sermon.

“His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab),” tweeted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

The Saudi government also asked mosques to inform people about the danger that Tablighi Jamaat poses to society.

