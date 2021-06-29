Bihar: Mohammad Ismail lynched to death in Araria

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man, Mohammad Ismail was lynched to death in the Araria district of Bihar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police have arrested one Rupesh Yadav and lodged a case in connection with the incident.

The police claimed that Ismail was caught stealing inside a house and brutally thrashed by people which caused his death. “There were two men…one of them managed to escape but Ismail was caught,” Vikas Kumar, the Station House Officer of Jokihat police station said.

However, Ismail’s family and neighbours refuted the claim. They said Ismail was an electrician. He was fixing electric cables on a pole in his locality when two motorcycle-borne men came and asked him to accompany them to their village. “They said they needed some electric repair work done. He went with them and did not return home after that,” Ismail’s neighbour Habib told Muslim Mirror.

They mysteriously killed him and left him at a hospital, Habib added.

According to media reports, one of the accused Domar Yadav was involved in another case of lynching that took place in the area last year.

Ismail, a resident of Balwai village, is survived by his wife Masarrat, three children and 70-year-old father Shoaib. His body was laid to rest on Monday.