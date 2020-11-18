Bihar: Muslim girl burnt to death after she denied marriage proposal

Bihar: Days after she was burnt alive by a Hindu boy, a 20-year-old girl hailing from Vaishali district in Bihar succumbed to the injuries inflicted upon her on Sunday. Gulnaz Khatoon was set ablaze on Milad Un Nabi (October 30) and was admitted into Patna Medical College Hospital after sustaining 75 percent burn injuries.

The reason for the accused persons to kill her, according to the family members, was that she refused to marry one of the accused, Satish Rai. Khatoon was engaged to marry another man in four months, the family said.

In her dying statement, she named Satish and his father Vinay and cousin brother Chandan. The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him in the commission of the crime.

The girl’s mother alleged that Satish had threatened her with dire consequences a day before the crime and set her on fire around 5.30 pm on October 30 when she went to dump garbage outside her house.

As quoted by the Times of India, Vaishali District Superintendent of Police Dr. Gaurav Mangla said that the accused persons are on the run and three police teams had been formed to nab them. He said that if the accused do not surrender within the next three days, the police will start proceedings for seizure of their properties.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family also refused to bury the body, demanding that the accused be arrested.

The incident has led to widespread outrage on social media, particularly on Twitter where users demand justice for the victim with #JusticeforGulnaz still trending on the microblogging platform.

Actors including Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Mandondkar too demanded justice for the victim.

Kangana tookl to Twitter and wrote: “Our daughters are not safe, every day there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together

Urmila asked if Bihar chief minister would ensure justice for the victtim. She wrote: “In Vaishali, Bihar a girl named Gulnaz was molested by Satishkumar n his friends, when she resisted they burnt her alive by pouring kerosine. Victims family is demanding #justice n no one is listening. Will @NitishKumar please ensure #JusticeForGulnaz CM of Bihar @bihar_police“

