Bihar: Opposition slams govt over MSP in Vidhan Sabha

Patna, Feb 23 : The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy became a contentious subject in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday with the opposition parties, including the RJD and the Congress, raising the issue on the floor of the House.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the state Agriculture Minister (Amrendra Prasad Singh) had denied MSP to the farmers for paddy in Bihar.

“The minister in the Nitish Kumar government is saying in the House that the government will not purchase paddy against MSP. This is akin to cheating the farmers. It was his poll promise, which the NDA governments at the Centre and the state repeated during the ongoing farmers’ agitation. There is a huge difference between what they say and what they do. Due to their cheating, the farmers are weak in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

“I want CM Nitish Kumar to answer in this matter on the floor of the House and take resignation from the minister,” Tejashwi added.

Retaliating to Tejashwi’s charge, Amrendra Pratap Singh said: “Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition who demands resignation from every minister. He should first analyse before making public statements.”

RJD leader Sudhakar Singh pointed out that the state government is not purchasing paddy against MSP. He further said that the announcement made by the Agriculture Minister about not extending the time limit is extremely unfortunate.

The last date for purchasing paddy on MSP ended on February 21. The RJD leaders had demanded to extend the deadline till March 25 this year.

Amrendra Pratap Singh said: “The state government had already purchased 35.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy till February 21, the highest ever purchase when compared to the previous years. There was a chance for middlemen to take advantage of the situation, hence it the date will not be extended any further.”

As the Nitish Kumar government refused to extend the time limit, opposition leaders walked out of the House and raised slogans against Nitish Kumar and his government in the Vidhan Sabha premises.

