Bihar police receive complaint about ‘murder’ of billy goat

Patna: The Kaimur police in Bihar has received a complaint about the alleged ‘murder’ of a billy goat (male goat) in the district, an official said.

The crime of the billy goat was that it went near a she goat on Thursday which angered the latter’s owner.

The incident took place in Chaurasia village on Thursday.

As per the statement of the billy goat’s owner Radha Devi, her pet went near the female goat belonging to Sipu Ram in the adjoining house.

“Sipu saw it and he beat my pet with a baton until it died. I was in the farm field for sowing paddy. I rushed to the spot after someone informed me that Sipu was beating my goat. I immediately went there. Sipu was present at the spot holding the baton in his hand. He also threatened me with dire consequence,” Radha Devi said while speaking to local reporters at Mohania police station.

“I want to take action against Sipu Ram. A sub-inspector of our village suggested that I go to Mohania police station and give a written complaint against the accused. It is a matter of cruelty to an animal. I have mentioned the entire incident and submitted the complaint in Mohania police station,” Radha Devi said.

“We have received the complaint pertaining to cruelty to a pet animal, leading to its death. The complainant also brought the goat’s body to the police station. We have sent the body of the billy goat to the veterinary hospital for post-mortem and are waiting for the report,” the investigating officer of the case said.

Dr Ravi Shankar, the in-charge of the veterinary hospital in Mohania said: “We have conducted the post-mortem and the report will be prepared in 3 to 4 days.”

This is not the first such case in Kaimur district. In November 2019, seven persons were booked in connection with the killing of a cock.