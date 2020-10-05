Bihar polls: JD-U, RJD release names of candidates for first phase

Patna, Oct 5 : With just three days left for filing nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election, the JD-U and RJD released names of their candidates on Monday.

RJD has released names of 15 candidates. During allotment of seats, RJD has followed dynastic principle by giving tickets to second generation leaders such as Rahul Tiwari, son of party veteran Shivanand Tiwary and Sudhakar Singh, son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. They will contest from Shahpur and Ramgarh, respectively.

Besides, RJD has also given tickets to Savitri Devi from Chakai, Suday Yadav from Jahanabad, Ram Vishun Singh from Jagdishpur, Vijay Samrat from Shekhpura, Vijay Prakash from Jamui, among others.

JD-U has announced 25 names and has given tickets to Kaushal Kumar for Nawada seat, Jai Kumar Singh for Dinara, Sudarshan for Barbigha, Rajiv Lochan for Mokama, Damodar Rawat for Jhajha and others.

The first phase of polling is to be held on October 28. Leaders of JD-U and RJD were invited at the residences of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for allotment of party symbols and candidates have been asked to go to their respective constituencies for campaigning.

Vinod Yadav, JD-U candidate from Sherghati in Gaya district claims: “We are going for campaign with last 15 years’ development works of CM Nitish Kumar. He has led from the front and taken Bihar on development path. We are assured about a convincing win in upcoming election.”

Suday Yadav, the RJD candidate from Jahanabad said: “Nitish Kumar’s claims of development is just an eyewash. He has not implemented anything on the ground. Youth of Bihar are unemployed and migrating from the state. Strong anti-incumbency factor is working against the ruling party. RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav will get over 3/4th majority in this election.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.