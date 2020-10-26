Bihar polls: Muslim Mahapanchayat releases “Muslim Manifesto”

Patna: Mohammad Kashif Yunus, the Chief Convener of the Bihar Muslim Mahapanchayat gave detailed press briefing about the issues of the manifesto.

He said that it seems that political parties of ruling alliance and opposition are hesitating to speak on the issues of backward sections of the society.

Problems of the backward sections of the society such as laborers, women, SC castes, slum dwellers, farmers are not becoming electoral issues rather the entire election is wandering around two-three issues, he added.

Political parties ignoring public issues

He further said that many parties are fighting elections on issues such as Hindu-Muslims or Pakistan etc. They are not focusing on public concerns.

In order to highlight the public issues, a ‘Muslim Manifesto’ has been released by the Muslim society.

Disclosing the next step, he said that Bihar Muslim Mahapanchayat will go to all the 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar and will ask people to cast their vote in favour of the candidate who is ready to work on the issues highlighted in “Muslim Manifesto”.

Apart from Mohammad Kashif, spokesperson Zeeshan Mehboob, journalist Shrikant, Advocate Anjum Bari, social activist Rupesh, Kalimullah, Mohammad Imtiaz Haider and others were present. They pledged to promote the Muslim manifesto.

18 issues highlighted

In the manifesto, a total of 18 issues are listed. Some of them are making special laws for the protection of Muslims and Dalits, withdrawing the lawsuit from the protesters of CAA, NRC, giving 11% reservation in the field of jobs and education to the Muslims, suspending and imposing responsibility on the DM and SP in the case of mob lynching, modernization of madrasas, education in mother tongue up to fifth class, to provide education for minority girls like Dalit girls, to establish coaching institutes for Muslim youth, to create AIIMS pattern hospital in all districts of Seemanchal, to conduct social audit of the functioning of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards.