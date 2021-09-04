Bihar: Rape victim kills her baby before committing suicide

By IANS|   Published: 4th September 2021 7:43 pm IST
Hyderabad woman hangs herself while on video call with husband
Representative Image

Patna: Repeatedly raped allegedly by her father, a 28-year-old woman killed her 8-month-old daughter before committing suicide in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Lakhibagh area under the Mufassil police station. The victim had also filed a complaint before the SSP of Gaya and at the women’s police station a week ago, but no action was taken on it.

The husband of the victim also tried to commit suicide when he saw her wife hanging from a ceiling fan with their infant daughter lying dead on the bed. But he was saved by his neighbours.

MS Education Academy

“My wife’s father was continuously raping her. As no one helped her, she went to the SSP office and the women’s police station a week ago, but the police thought it to be a domestic matter and sent her home,” the victim’s husband said.

“Her father raped her again after she returned from the police station. The cops did not understand the gravity of the crime and showed callous attitude. She became helpless and hence took the extreme step,” he added.

The accused father is absconding.

“We have registered an FIR on the basis of the statement given by the victim’s husband. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said K.K. Singh, investigating officer of Mufassil police station.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button