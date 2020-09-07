Bihar: Tejashwi slams Nitish on ‘super flop’ virtual rally

Patna, Sep 7 : Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s first virtual rally in the run up to the upcoming Assembly election, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav dubbed the virtual rally as a “super duper flop”, claiming it did not attract more than 15,000 viewers on all digital platforms.

“The much-hyped virtual rally of Nitish Kumar has higher percentage of dislikes. He was not looking confident. From the first rally, it is clear that he has accepted defeat,” RJD leader Tejashwi said.

“I have asked him (Nitish) 10 questions and told him to reply analytically. Unfortunately, he has not given answers to a single question,” Tejashwi said.

“Despite his arrogance of not letting me ask questions, I want to tell him and other leaders of NDA that I will keep asking them questions for public welfare,” he said.

The younger Yadav scion alleged that Nitish should release the list of 10 lakh jobs created by his government for the people of Bihar.

“The situation is such that appointment letters of teachers are missing, 50,000 posts in police department are vacant. The situation is such that only 77 police personnel are available for every one lakh people of Bihar. Health sector is facing massive unemployment. Overall 4.5 lakh jobs in different departments under Bihar government are vacant. Anyone in Bihar having a serious disease goes to other states for treatment. And this is happening over the years so why has Nitish Kumar not established a single multi-speciality hospital in the state?” Tejashwi asked.

“Nitish Kumar said that he has given Rs 5,000 to every person who returned to the state during the corona lockdown, but why only 100 beneficiaries for Rs 5,000? CM is saying I am putting wrong information in public domain, but I want to point out that the CM has not come out of his residence for 140 days during the lockdown. He does not know the ground reality in Bihar. He was giving wrong information in public. One such statement of CM came when he asked people not to wear masks. When asked the reason, he said that the health ministry has given the information to him,” Tejashwi said.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s claim of Bihar reaching the number one position on Covid tests in the country, Tejashwi alleged that he is giving data of rapid antigen tests which have scope for wrong reports and it is not a secure method to detect coronavirus. Hence, Nitish’s claim of testing 1.5 lakh people is false.

“Nitish Kumar described RJD’s tenure as ‘Jungle Raj’ of 15 years. He is referring to incidents that happened 20 years ago but he is not giving any statements on incidents of one-and-a-half years ago. Has he forgotten the horrific Muzaffarpur mass rape case of minor girls where so many leaders of NDA were involved? Why is he shielding them despite some of the toughest remarks made by the Supreme Court and High Court? Srijan scam is another example where JD-U ministers are involved. During his tenure, a total of 58 scams have taken place so far,” Tejashwi alleged.

“I challenged him in the past and am challenging him again to come on one platform for a debate on any issue of Bihar. He should accept my challenge,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.