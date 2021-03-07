Bijay Anand drew from inherent ‘tamas’ to play terrorist in ‘Rudrakaal’

Mumbai, March 6 : Actor Bijay Anand, who is still best remembered as Kajol’s on-screen fiance in the 1998 rom-com Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, was in focus last year when he resurfaced as a certified teacher of Kundalini Yoga.

The actor will soon be seen playing a ruthless terrorist named Malik in the web series Rudrakaal. He says understanding and utilising his inner ‘tamas’ (darkness) helped him play the role.

“No matter how holy and pious we become in life, there’s always a tiny bit of ‘tamas’ that always remains a part of us. Without this ‘tamas’, we would not be able to operate normally. As an actor, I needed to amplify that tiny part of ‘tamas’ already in me to become the ruthless and heinous Malik,” said Anand.

“That’s what I love about being an actor. It’s the same like losing yourself in meditation. When you lose yourself, you find yourself,” he added.

Anand has also played Raja Janak in the mythology show Siya Ke Ram. He left Bollywood for a while after working in films such as Kurukshetra and Aasman Se Aage to become an art dealer and learn Yoga.

