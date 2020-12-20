Bikers vroom roar in support of farmers at Singhu Border

New Delhi, Dec 20 : While the farmers agitation against the three new agricultural laws is about to complete a month, three biker groups in order to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers visited the Singhu border on Sunday.

Three biker groups – Punjab Enfield Generation (PEG), Muchchad Gang and Low Beam Riders – came donning their riding gears on their Royal Enfield, Harley Davidson and other cruiser bikes to extend their support to the farmers.

Gurpreet Singh, who is a skating coach in Ludhiana and a member of Punjab Enfield Generation (PEG), said the purpose to come in the protest was to extend solidarity to the farmers and do Sewa.

“It is our duty to help our farmers. We have come in different groups and are providing medicines, blankets etc. We are trying to be helping hands,” he added.

Sandeep, who is a resident of Karnal and member of the Low Beam Riders group, said,”We have come to show solidarity with farmers although we are not farmers. Many people are coming but none from Bollywood have shown support. We want the farm laws to be taken back.”

He added that if farmers aren’t there then how will all of us get the food.

Ramandeep a resident of Ludhiana and a member of Muchchad Gang said that he has come in support of the farmers on behalf of my group because we believe that we would be alive only if farmers are there. In case the farmers aren’t there, our future is nothing.

“We have members from Kochi, Bengaluru and across all other cities of the country. We as bikers group make people aware about the wrong doings in the society including saving the girl child etc,” he said.

“We are providing all kind of support including firewood, medicines etc,” he added.

Pal Singh, who hails from Karnal and is one of the core member of the Muchchad Gang said that people shall come out in large numbers to support the farmers.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The laws allow farmers to sell their produce at places apart from their designated APMC market.

They also aim at allowing contract farming under which they can enter into supply agreements with private firms for remunerative and pre-decided prices.

However the farmers believe the new farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system (MSP), leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

